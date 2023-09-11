Global Biosimilars Market Report, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2028 X Herald

Browse complete“Biosimilars Market” report with TOC @





Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare costs, and the expiration of biologic drug patents has fuelled the demand for cost-effective treatment options. Governments in countries like India, South Korea, and China are actively promoting the adoption of biosimilars to enhance healthcare accessibility and affordability. Additionally, a supportive regulatory environment and streamlined approval processes have encouraged both domestic and international pharmaceutical companies to invest in biosimilar development.

Some of the key players in Biosimilars market include CoheBiosciences Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH, Eli Lilly and Company, FresenKabi Ag, Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd, Amgen Inc., LG Life Sciences (LG Chem), Celltrion Healthcare, Biocad, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories LTD., Viatris Inc., Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd, Biocon Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Stada Arzneimittel AG and Novartis AG.

Key Developments:

In May 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim received U.S. FDA clearance for Cyltezo Pen, a novel autoinjector choice for Cyltezo (adalimumab-adbm), an FDA-approved interchangeable biosimilar to Humira.

In January 2023, Amgen Inc. launched AMJEVITA (adalimumab-atto), a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab) in United States.

In October 2022, Biocon and Yoshindo Inc., entered into an agreement for commercializing Biocon's pipeline products ustekinumab and bDenosumab in Japan.



