Global Retort Pouches Market Report, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2028 X Herald

Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The region's burgeoning population, rapid urbanization, and changing consumption patterns have amplified the demand for convenient and shelf-stable food products. Retort pouches, with their ability to preserve taste and quality, align well with these trends. Moreover, the packaging's lightweight nature aids in reducing transportation costs and minimizing environmental impact. The changing lifestyles of the consumer population will give rise to convenience meals. Rising disposable income among consumers will further lay the groundwork for alternative foods and beverages.

Some of the key players in Retort Pouches market include Constantia Flexibles, Tetra Pak International SA, Coveris Holdings SA, Amcor PLC, Alpha Pack Pvt. Ltd, Berry Plastic Group, Inc., lifton Packaging Group, Limited, Sealed Air, Winpak Limited Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Mondi Group, Ampac Holdings, LLC, SonProducts Company, Clondalkin Industries BV and Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation.

Key Developments:

In July 2023, Berry Plastic Group, Inc. Launches its Latest Advanced Product System for Fire Protection in the packaging industry. Air and vapour control layer system combines strength, flexibility and easy installation while exceeding current national fire safety regulations.

In April 2023, Ampac Holdings, LLC Launches Curbside Recyclable Grease Resistant Paper-Based Multi-Wall Bag Platforms. The newest addition to the ProActive Recyclable® series of products, PRO-EVO Recyclable, is a multi-wall paper-based self-opening-sack (SOS) bag that is certified for curbside recycling and is ideally suited for dry pet food.

In April 2023, Sealed Air and Koeing & Bauer AG announced they have signed a non-binding letter of intent to expand their strategic partnership for digital printing machines.



