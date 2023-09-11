Sales Of Motorcycles Market Is Forecasted To Increase At 4% Cagr By 2033 X Herald

Demand for motorcycles around the world is likely to increase during the anticipated period due to increasing private company investments in the development of more efficient motorcycles and the introduction of new motorcycles. Due to traffic congestion, there is a rise in the adoption of electric motorcycles, which contributes to the growth of the motorcycle market.

Market Players: –



Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Hero MotorCorp Limited

Eicher Motors Limited

TVS Motor Company Limited

Harley Davidson Motor Company Inc.

Bajaj Auto Limited

Ducati Motor Holding SpA Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Segmentation of Motorcycle Industry Research



By Type :



Adventure



Cruiser



Mopeds



Sports



Standard

Touring

By Capacity :



Up to 150 CC



151-300 CC



301-500 CC



501-800 CC



801-1000 CC



1001-1600 CC Above 1600 CC

Factors affecting the overall development of the global motorcycle market

Factor that could restrain the growth of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.

What is the current competitive scenario of the global Motorcycle market and its intricate details regarding the potential business prospects of the key market players Pricing strategies of different global Motorcycle market players

Regional analysis includes



North America (USA, Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS and Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Ex-Japan (Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of EPAJ)

Competitive Landscape

In Jan. 2020, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Tom Vialle has been crowned 2020 FIM MX2 Motorcross World Champion. The company has started investing more to launch more products over the coming years. In May. 2019, Bajaj Auto Limited launched its new extensive range of motorcycle equipment such as DTS-i, full LED headlamp with vertical auto headlamp on, twin projector headlamps, and others.

