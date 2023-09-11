Welltower Raises 2023 Guidance And Issues Business Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL ) today announced that it has revised its 2023 outlook. The Company now expects to achieve normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders in a range of $3.51 - $3.60 per diluted share as compared to previguidance of $3.48 - $3.59 per diluted share.
Additional details regarding the Company's updated guidance and other recent developments are contained in the following Business Update presentation:
About Welltower
Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL ), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at .
