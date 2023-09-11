Willscot Mobile Mini Announces $500 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible space and storage solutions, today announced that its indirect subsidiary Williams Scotsman, Inc. (“WSI”) plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2031 (the“Notes”). The Notes will be WSI's general second lien senior secured obligations, guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each of WSI's direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries that guarantees WSI's obligations under the existing ABL credit facility and WSI's direct parent, Williams Scotsman Holdings Corp.
