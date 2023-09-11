L-Lysine Monohydrochloride Market Size Worth $3.3 Billion By 2032 | Cagr: 5.7%: Amr

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portland, OR, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " L-Lysine Monohydrochloride Market By End-Use Industry (Animal Nutrition, Pharmaceutical, Food a nd Beverage, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis a nd Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" . According to the report, the global L-lysine monohydrochloride industry generated $1.6 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to generate $3.3 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. Lysine is an amino acid that is found mostly in animal products. L-Lysine monohydrochloride, commonly known as lysine HCl, is widely used in food, beverage, health & personal care products, pharmaceutical, agriculture/animal feed/poultry. Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: Prime determinants of growth The global L-lysine monohydrochloride market is driven by the growth in the animal feed industry along with rise in health and wellness among the populace. However, the price volatility of raw materials is expected to act as a major restraint for market growth. Nevertheless, surge in demand for plant-based and vegan supplements is expected to offer lucrative market growth opportunities in coming years. Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 $1.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $3.3 billion CAGR 5.7 % No. of Pages in Report 212 Segments covered End-use Industry, Region. Drivers Growth in animal feed industry.

Rise in health and wellness trends. Opportunities Surge in demand for plant-based and vegan supplements.

Emerging markets and growing middle class. Restraints Price volatility of raw materials.



Covid-19 Scenario





The pandemic led to disruptions in supply chains globally due to lockdowns, restrictions on movement, and closures of manufacturing facilities. These disruptions affected the availability of raw materials and hindered production processes for L-lysine monohydrochloride.

Also, the closure of restaurants, hotels, and food service establishments in many regions led to decreased demand for animal products and subsequently reduced demand for animal feed additives such as L-lysine monohydrochloride.

Moreover, changes in consumer behavior, including shifts in purchasing patterns and preferences, affected the demand for dietary supplements and functional foods containing L-lysine monohydrochloride.

In addition, economic uncertainty and job losses resulting from the pandemic led to reduced consumer spending on non-essential products, including some dietary supplements. On the positive side, increased interest in immune health during the pandemic boosted the demand for dietary supplements and products containing immune-supportive ingredients such as L-lysine monohydrochloride.

The pharmaceutical segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the global L-lysine monohydrochloride market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. L-lysine monohydrochloride finds applications in the pharmaceutical industry due to its beneficial properties and potential health effects. L-lysine monohydrochloride is often used as a dietary supplement to manage and prevent cold sores caused by the herpes simplex virus. The food & beverage segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032. L-lysine monohydrochloride is commonly used as a food additive in the food and beverage industry to enhance nutritional profiles, improve taste, and contribute to the overall quality of variproducts. It is used in baked goods such as bread, cakes, and pastries to improve dough handling and texture while boosting their protein content. Also, L-lysine monohydrochloride can be added to dairy products such as yogurt, milk-based beverages, and cheese to enhance their nutritional value.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global L-lysine monohydrochloride market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032. The L-lysine monohydrochloride market in Asia-Pacific is driven by factors such as population growth, increased meat consumption, and the need for enhanced nutritional value in food products.

Leading Market Players: -



FOODCHEM INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

HAIHANG INDUSTRY

JIGCHEM UNIVERSAL

CENTRAL DRUG HOUSE

ALPSPURE LIFESCIENCES PVT. LTD.

RX CHEMICALS

SIRESEARCH LABORATORIES PVT. LTD.

TORONTO RESEARCH CHEMICALS INC.

LOBA CHEMIE PVT. LTD. TOKYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global L-lysine monohydrochloride market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

