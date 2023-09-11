Ai In Computer Vision Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023-2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: AI in Computer Vision Market size was valued at USD 9.18 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 207.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in variindustries, such as healthcare, automotive, agriculture, and manufacturing, is driving the growth of the market. The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing use of AI-powered computer vision solutions in applications such as medical imaging, surgery, and patient monitoring. The key players in the global AI in Computer Vision Market include These players are focusing on developing innovative AI-powered computer vision solutions to meet the growing demand from end-users. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2023 USD 9.18 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 207.09 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 39% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, Basler AG, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, COGNEX Corporation, Facebook, NVIDIA Corporation, and Apple Inc. Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Get An Exclusive Sample of The AI in Computer Vision Market Report at This Link (Get the Higher Preference for Corporate Email ID):

Market Dynamics and Factors for AI in Computer Vision Market:

Market Drivers

: AI is being adopted in a wide range of industries, such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, retail, and logistics. This is driving the demand for AI-powered computer vision solutions.: Businesses are looking for ways to automate their operations and improve efficiency. AI-powered computer vision solutions can help businesses to automate tasks such as quality control, inventory management, and predictive maintenance.: Businesses need to be able to analyze data in real time to make informed decisions. AI-powered computer vision solutions can help businesses to analyze data quickly and efficiently.: The field of AI and computer vision is constantly evolving. This is leading to the development of new and innovative AI-powered computer vision solutions.

Market Opportunities

: AI-powered computer vision solutions are being developed for new and innovative applications., AI-powered computer vision solutions are being used to develop self-driving cars, facial recognition systems, and medical imaging tools.: The AI in computer vision market is expanding into new markets, such as the developing economies of Asia and Africa. This is due to the increasing demand for automation and efficiency in these markets.: Cloud-based AI-powered computer vision solutions are becoming increasingly popular. This is because cloud-based solutions are more scalable and cost-effective than on-premises solutions.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

The market is segmented by type, application, and region.

By type, the market is segmented into



hardware and software.

The hardware segment is further divided into cameras, image sensors, and processors. The software segment is further divided into object detection, image classification, and facial recognition

By application, the market is segmented into



healthcare,

automotive,

agriculture,

manufacturing,

retail, and others.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing use of AI-powered computer vision solutions in applications such as medical imaging, surgery, and patient monitoring.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

Inquire Before Purchase:



Regional Analysis of AI in Computer Vision Market:

The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of AI technologies in the region.

Table of Contents for AI in Computer Vision Market

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

Chapter 3: Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 5: North America Market Analysis

Chapter 6: East Asia Market Analysis

Chapter 7: Europe Market Analysis

Chapter 8: South Asia Market Analysis

Chapter 9: Southeast Asia Market Analysis

Chapter 10: Middle East Market Analysis

Chapter 11: Africa Market Analysis

Chapter 12: Oceania Market Analysis

Chapter 13: South America Market Analysis

Chapter 14: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Business

Chapter 15: Global Market Forecast (2023-2030)

Chapter 16: Conclusions and Research Methodology

To Know more about this report (Description, TOC and List of Tables and Figures) –

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the AI in Computer Vision Market

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global AI in Computer Vision Market .

Why You Should Invest in this Report



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

The AI in computer vision market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of AI in variindustries and the rising demand for automation and efficiency are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Buy this report:

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

Note:

– Custom research reports can be available upon request.

– If you wish to request a discount, please refer to the discount link on our website or send an email to .

About us:

Pragma Market Research is a dynamic market research and consulting firm with experienced analysts in variindustries. Our industries of expertise include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles, Chemicals and Materials, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, and more.

Contact Us:

Akshay G.

Pragma Market Research ,

+1 425 230 0999

LinkedIn | Twitter

Trending Reports: The Latest Insights into the Industry by Pragma Market Research

AI in Social Media Market

AI in Hardware Market

AI in Smartphone and Wearable Market

AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Market

AI in Novel CoronaviPneumonia Market

Artificial Intelligence in Security Market

Artificial Intelligence in Security, Public Safety & National Security Market

Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market

Artificial Intelligence in Inventory Management Market

Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market

Green and Bio Based Solvents Market

Fitness Clothing Market