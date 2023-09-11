Jordan Implements New Cybercrime Law To Enhance Digital Space Integrity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- Tuesday marks the commencement of Jordan's strengthened approach to digital interactions with the enforcement of the Cybercrime Law.
This regulatory shift emphasizes the production of positive digital content that respects individual dignity and avoids defamatory statements.
The Cybercrime Law will be effective alongside several other legal adjustments, including revisions to the Traffic Law, public-private partnership projects, and the Companies Law.
These changes arrive 30 days post their announcement in the Official Gazette, following the completion of their constitutional phases.
Key enhancements to the Cybercrime Law include steeper penalties for offenses such as financial fraud, blackmail, threats, digital impersonation, and the dissemination of videos that slander or degrade individuals.
Jordan's proactive approach to this legislation arises from a desire to safeguard its citizens from the escalating menace of digital-space malfeasance.
Data from the Anti-Cybercrime Unit reveals a near six-fold surge in such crimes recently. Specialists, in conversations with the Jordanian News Agency (Petra), highlighted the timeliness of this law, especially as digital transactions grow in volume and complexity.
They anticipate that the law's enforcement will not only dictate online behavior but also cultivate a more informed user base about their responsibilities and rights within the digital realm.
Attorney Enaam Asha, Executive Director of the Women's Solidarity Association, underscored the importance of specialized laws to address cybercrimes, analogously to other specific laws catering to children's rights, domestic violence, and human trafficking prevention.
Asha urged educational institutions and civic organizations to actively promote responsible social media use.
Mahmoud Rajabi, a digital media professor at Middle East University, emphasized the significance of familiarizing oneself with the law's clauses and maintaining a foundational understanding of digital safety. He championed the creation and sharing of verifiable, non-defamatory content.
Meanwhile, Dr. Firas Habis, a psychologist, recognized the law's positive role in curtailing online aggression and safeguarding individual rights, asserting that it reassures citizens that their rights are being upheld in the digital sphere.
