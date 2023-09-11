Ase Wraps Up Daily Trading On Higher Note

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Monday's trading session up slightly by 0.01 percent at 2,411 points.
A total of 7.3 million shares were traded through 3,673 transactions at a trading value of JD4.7 million.
The closing prices of 42 companies with traded shares increased, while 20 others declined. The prices of the shares of 35 others remained unchanged.
