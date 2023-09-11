Consumer Price Index Up 2.45Pct In January-August Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, inched up 2.45 percent in the January-August period of 2023, reaching 108.07 points against 106.07 in the same period of 2022.
According to a monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS) on Monday, the biggest drivers of the increase were fuels and lighting, dairy products and eggs, culture and entertainment, furniture, carpets and bedspreads and rents, which each contributed 10.48 percent, 7.11 percent, 7.03 percent, 6.32 percent and 4.43 percent respectively.
The general index of consumer prices for August of this year reached 109.13, compared with 108.18 during the same month of last year, marking a slight increase of 0.88 percent, the data revealed.
MENAFN11092023000117011021ID1107045093
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.