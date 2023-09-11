Amended Traffic Law With Strengthened Penalties Takes Effect Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- The Amended Traffic Law No. 18 of 2023 will officially come into force on Tuesday, marking 30 days since its publication in the Official Gazette and the subsequent completion of all requisite constitutional procedures.
The enactment of this law is aligned with other newly passed regulations, including the Cybercrime Law, and aims to address the escalating issue of road safety in Jordan.
Several stakeholders conversed with the Jordanian News Agency (Petra), emphasizing that the new legal framework is indispensable for the nation, particularly in light of the fact that over 3,000 lives have been tragically lost in the past few years due to vehicular accidents.
Under the new statute, individuals committing severe traffic offenses will face stringent penalties, including imprisonment, revocation of their driver's license, and even removal from the roster of licensed drivers.
The modified law comprises amendments to 25 articles from its precursor and escalates penalties for multiple violations that imperil human life.
Offenses subject to enhanced sanctions range from running red lights and driving against the flow of traffic to operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or prohibited substances.
Additional violations include unauthorized driving, using a mobile phone while behind the wheel, and driving recklessly.
Retired Brigadier General Ahmed Waraura, the former director of the Traffic Institute, elucidated that the law aims to augment the punishments for certain high-risk moving violations that result in devastating traffic accidents.
Such enhancements, he asserts, elevate Jordan's traffic safety standards to be more in line with global norms.
Waraura provided specific examples of altered penalties. For instance, running a red light now carries a fine ranging from 200 to 300 Jordanian Dinars, or one to two months of imprisonment, or both.
Other penalties include stricter fines and jail sentences for variother dangeractivities, such as driving above the speed limit by 50 kilometers per hour or driving without the appropriate license.
One of the significant updates includes the increased fine for not wearing seat belts, a measure that has been proven to reduce the incidence of fatalities and injuries by a minimum of 50%.
Furthermore, the fine for using a mobile phone while driving has been escalated from 15 to 50 Jordanian Dinars due to the inherent risks it poses by diverting the driver's attention.
Waraura also highlighted new provisions granting public security officials the authority to utilize specific devices to gauge levels of alcohol and narcotics in drivers.
Moreover, the amended law mandates the establishment of a Higher Council for Traffic Safety to coordinate efforts among nearly two dozen agencies that operate independently but share a common goal of improving road safety.
Wafai Imsis, the head of the Jordanian Society for the Prevention of Road Accidents, posited that the law is a progressive step, incorporating a holistic approach that spans engineering, legislation, awareness, evaluation, and emergency response.
Imsis also spoke in favor of the preventative impact of heightened penalties on potential violators, linking this with international initiatives to curb traffic-related fatalities.
Legal experts and citizens alike conveyed their support for the new regulations. Attorney Fares Majali stated that the amended law addresses an urgent need for stricter enforcement to mitigate the spiraling incidence of fatal accidents.
Legal scholar Mahmoud Ababneh emphasized the societal demand for stiffer penalties due to the recurring traffic-related tragedies.
Citizens Osama Alqam and Rasha Hosni both stressed the crucial need for rigorlaw enforcement to deter future violations and thereby reduce the tragic loss of life on Jordan's roads.
The enactment of the amended law is viewed as a comprehensive solution to a pressing issue, aiming to significantly reduce the number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities through stricter penalties and public awareness initiatives.
This broad societal consensupports the implementation of the new law, deeming it a pivotal moment for enhancing road safety and preserving human life in Jordan.
MENAFN11092023000117011021ID1107045092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.