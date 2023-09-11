Cybersecurity Center Releases Annual Wrap-Up Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- The National Center for Cybersecurity (NCSC) Monday published on its official website an annual report for the year 2022 on the development of cybersecurity in the Kingdom.
According to a statement, the report includes the center's achievements in 2022 at varilevels, including protection, detection, investigation, response and development, in addition to the challenges facing the center and its goals and a group of photos of the center's most prominent activities and events during the year 2022.
