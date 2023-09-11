Project Initiated To Demarcate Irbid Administrative Borders

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Irbid, Sep. 11 (Petra) -- The Irbid Governorate on Monday hosted a significant meeting at its premises, dedicated to addressing the crucial project of demarcating the administrative borders of the governorate.
Irbid Governor Radwan Utoum indicated that the project is being executed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), with the aim of promoting local development and enhancing the resilience of both host communities and refugees residing in the northern region of the Kingdom.
As part of the project, comprehensive maps will be created to outline the administrative units, brigades, cities, and villages within the city, aligning with the Administrative Divisions System No. 46 of the year 2000. He confirmed that the project implementation will commence in the upcoming days.
