Another Group Of Families Resettled In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli Receive Keys To Their Houses (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The
families who returned to Azerbaijan's Fuzuli received the keys to
the apartments, Trend reports.
Another group of former internally displaced persons
arrived in the city of Fuzuli on September 11. In general, 24 more
families (92 people) have been relocated to Fuzuli.
A total of 119 families (441 people) have been
provided with permanent residence in restored houses in Fuzuli.
Eldar Seyidov, an employee of the Special
Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the
liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region, and Natig
Huseynov, director of the Repatriation Department of the State
Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, handed
over the keys to the families who returned to their native
lands.
As a result of the victory won by the valiant
Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President, Victorious
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, opportunities have been
created for the safe and dignified return of internally displaced
persons to their native lands after 30 years. Residents of Fuzuli
expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice
President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, as well as
to the valiant Azerbaijani army that liberated the country's lands
from occupation and honored the memory of martyrs.
MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107045087
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.