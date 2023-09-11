Another Group Of Families Resettled In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli Receive Keys To Their Houses (Photo)

Another group of former internally displaced persons arrived in the city of Fuzuli on September 11. In general, 24 more families (92 people) have been relocated to Fuzuli.

A total of 119 families (441 people) have been provided with permanent residence in restored houses in Fuzuli.

Eldar Seyidov, an employee of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region, and Natig Huseynov, director of the Repatriation Department of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, handed over the keys to the families who returned to their native lands.

As a result of the victory won by the valiant Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, opportunities have been created for the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons to their native lands after 30 years. Residents of Fuzuli expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, as well as to the valiant Azerbaijani army that liberated the country's lands from occupation and honored the memory of martyrs.