Digital Silk Way Project Presented At Gccm 2023 Event In Almaty (Photo)

During the GCCM event, AzerTelpresented the Digital Silk Way project, which aims to create the modern telecommunications infrastructure between continents. Passing the territories of Georgia, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and other countries, Digital Silk Way will expand the horizons of digital communication and provide connectivity services even in the most remote areas.

Sergey Nazarenko, Chief Operating Officer of AzerTelalong with other company representatives, held meetings with various telecommunications companies – international operators from Asian and European countries. The strategic importance of Azerbaijan in building a strong digital infrastructure to improve regional connectivity, implementation of the Digital Silk Way project were the main subjects of productive discussions. The project's objectives and advantages captured the attention of event attendees.

As one of the major components of the Digital Silk Way project the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic cable line project, implemented through a strategic collaboration between AzerTeland Kazakhtelwas also presented to peer teloperators.

It was mentioned that Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic cable line, spanning 380 km, will provide data transmission with capacity up to 400 terabits/s. Along with connecting the varisegments of the Digital Silk Way route, this multi-terabit capacity fiber-optic backbone network will also contribute to the growth of the telecommunications industry in the region and further development of international economic relations.

AzerTelis a leading wholesale telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan and is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in varicountries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.