Digital Silk Way Project Presented At Gccm 2023 Event In Almaty (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Digital Silk Way project, which envisages the formation of a
digital telecommunication corridor linking Europe to Central and
South Asia, was presented at GCCM 2023 event in Almaty, Kazakhstan
on 5th and 6th of September. The event brings together companies
from more than 40 countries to explore innovative solutions, share
ideas and establish business relationships in varitelecom
segments.
During the GCCM event, AzerTelpresented the Digital Silk Way project, which
aims to create the modern telecommunications infrastructure between
continents. Passing the territories of Georgia, Türkiye,
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and other countries, Digital Silk Way will
expand the horizons of digital communication and provide
connectivity services even in the most remote areas.
Sergey Nazarenko, Chief Operating Officer of AzerTelalong
with other company representatives, held meetings with various
telecommunications companies – international operators from Asian
and European countries. The strategic importance of Azerbaijan in
building a strong digital infrastructure to improve regional
connectivity, implementation of the Digital Silk Way project were
the main subjects of productive discussions. The project's
objectives and advantages captured the attention of event
attendees.
As one of the major components of the Digital Silk Way project
the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic cable line project, implemented
through a strategic collaboration between AzerTeland
Kazakhtelwas also presented to peer teloperators.
It was mentioned that Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic cable line,
spanning 380 km, will provide data transmission with capacity up to
400 terabits/s. Along with connecting the varisegments of the
Digital Silk Way route, this multi-terabit capacity fiber-optic
backbone network will also contribute to the growth of the
telecommunications industry in the region and further development
of international economic relations.
AzerTelis a leading wholesale telecommunications
operator in Azerbaijan and is part of NEQSOL Holding, an
international group of companies operating in varicountries
across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction
industries.
