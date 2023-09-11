Global Hvac System Market Size Is Set For 5.27% Cagr, Aiming At $357.68 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to The Brainy Insights, the global HVAC system Market size was valued at around USD 214.2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow about USD 357.68 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of approximately 5.27% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Daikin, Emerson, Electrolux, Ingersoll Rand, Honeywell ,Lennox, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric & others. According to The Brainy Insights, the global HVAC system Market size was valued at around USD 214.2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow about USD 357.68 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of approximately 5.27% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Daikin, Emerson, Electrolux, Ingersoll Rand, Honeywell ,Lennox, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric & others.
HVAC System Market
