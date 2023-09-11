Monday, 11 September 2023 03:05 GMT

Global Hvac System Market Size Is Set For 5.27% Cagr, Aiming At $357.68 Billion By 2032


9/11/2023 7:17:17 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to The Brainy Insights, the global HVAC system Market size was valued at around USD 214.2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow about USD 357.68 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of approximately 5.27% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Daikin, Emerson, Electrolux, Ingersoll Rand, Honeywell ,Lennox, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric & others. According to The Brainy Insights, the global HVAC system Market size was valued at around USD 214.2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow about USD 357.68 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of approximately 5.27% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Daikin, Emerson, Electrolux, Ingersoll Rand, Honeywell ,Lennox, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric & others.











Tags

HVAC System Market








Related Links


  • Smart Display Market


  • HVAC Systems Market


  • Brushless DC Motor Market


  • Air Handling Units Market


  • Automotive E-Compressor Market


  • Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market


  • Air Compressor Market


  • Power Transmission Lines & Towers Market





MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107045070

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search