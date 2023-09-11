Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Non-Binding Acquisition Term Sheet With Wm Motor

Founded in late 2015, WM Motor is a smart new energy vehicle company in China with full capabilities in product design, R&D (both hardware and software), supply chain management, vehicle and battery pack manufacturing, online digital marketing, sales and services channels (online and offline), auto financing, etc. It possesses its own core technologies in the fields of vehicle integration, battery, motor and electric control systems, smart cockpit, and autonomdriving. WM Motor has successfully developed and delivered four models of smart electric vehicles in volume, i.e. E5, EX5, EX6, and W6, and the delivery of the M7 model is forthcoming. The company has sold over 100,000 smart electric passenger cars in about 200 cities in China, with top ratings in product quality and user experience.

WM Motor owns and operates two Industry 4.0 intelligent manufacturing factories in Wenzhou and Huanggang, respectively. It ranks among the few Chinese auto companies with its own intelligent manufacturing factories and two new energy passenger vehicle manufacturing licenses. WM Motor is also the first among the emerging car makers to realize digitization through the whole value chain.

The WM Motor management team has very rich international business experience and has made major breakthroughs in overseas expansion this year. The company has launched varicooperation projects in the European Union, the Middle East, ASEAN, North America, and other regions. In addition, WM Motor has taken the lead in obtaining the EU WVTA and SSTA certifications for some of its models, including the WVTA certification for the EX5 model and the SSTA certification for the E5 model.

Mr. Mingjun Lin, chairman and CEO of Kaixin, said: "WM Motor's fashion technology product positioning and branding has a good match with Kaixin's strategic development goals. Through the intended acquisition, WM Motor will gain access to more capital support to enhance the development of its smart mobility business!”

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Kaixin Auto Holdings is one of the primary dealership networks in the premium used car segment and new car sales in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin is in the process of transforming from a nationwide dealerships network to one of the important players in China's electric vehicle market.

