Centerra Gold Announces Extension Of Corporate Credit Facility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra” or the“Company”) (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) announced today that it has extended its US$400 million revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with a renewed term of four years, now maturing on September 8, 2027. The Credit Facility is led by The Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank Financial Markets and is supported by a syndicate of international financial institutions. The interest rate payable on any outstanding borrowings is based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate pan applicable margin of 2.25% to 3.25%. The margin is unchanged from the previcredit facility.
