Mayfair Gold Drills 1.44 G/T Gold Over 49.5M Including 9.20 G/T Gold Over 2.5M At Fenn-Gib Footwall Zone

Hole FG23-314 reports 2.19 g/t Au over 17.1m, including 13.67 g/t Au over 2.0m

Mineralization outside Fenn-Gib current pit-constrained 3.38M Indicated ounce resource

Footwall Zone structure approx. 500m strike length, open in all directions

Steep dipping mineralization from surface to below 600m

Multiple parallel mineralized structures intersected Two drill rigs active at Footwall Zone VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“ Mayfair ” or the“ Company ”) ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) is pleased to announce further drill results from the higher-grade Footwall Zone located approximately 100 meters (m) to the north of the Fenn-Gib gold deposit. Mayfair's 100% controlled Fenn-Gib Project, located in the Timmins region of Northeast Ontario, hosts a NI 43-101 open-pit-constrained Indicated mineral resource estimate of 3.38 million (M) ounces (oz) gold (Au) at a grade of 0.93 grams per tonne (g/t) Au, and an Inferred mineral resource of 0.16Moz Au at 0.85 g/t Au (see the“About Mayfair” section below). The near-surface Fenn-Gib gold mineralization is broadly disseminated striking east-west on the Pipestone Fault over more than 1.5 kilometers (km) and is over 500m wide at the west end. Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans commented:“The Fenn-Gib pit-constrained deposit is a high-quality 'cornerstone' asset with highly favorable geology capable of delivering industry-leading gold recoveries with standard flowsheet options. Beyond that, ongoing drilling at the Footwall Zone and Contact Zone discoveries immediately adjacent to the Fenn-Gib deposit continues to identify wide zones of higher-grade gold mineralization. Step-out drilling supported by two drill rigs has so far extended the strike of the outcropping Footwall Zone to more than 500m, remaining open both to the northeast and southwest, and confirmed continuity to a depth of more than 600m. Mayfair expects to report a maiden underground Footwall Zone resource in early 2024.” Highlight drill results include : FG23-345 intersected 1.44 g/t Au over 49.5m, including 9.20 g/t Au over 2.5m and 2.92 g/t Au over 3.0m;

FG23-304 intersected 1.46 g/t Au over 25.9m, including 14.32 g/t Au over 1.0m and 3.0 g/t Au over 3.5m and 5.88 g/t Au over 1.9m;

FG23-314 intersected 2.19 g/t Au over 17.1m, including 13.67 g/t Au over 2.0m; and

FG23-326 intersected 3.67 g/t Au over 8.0m, including 6.47 g/t Au over 4.2m including 19.89 g/t Au over 0.9m.

The latest drill results continue to intersect significant gold mineralization building on Mayfair's previously reported Footwall Zone drill results that included: hole FG21-139 intersected 1.94 g/t Au over 38.0m , including 4.06 g/t Au over 15.0m (news release June 01, 2021); FG21-166 intersected 1.42 g/t Au over 66.0m , including 3.4 g/t Au over 19.2m, including 6.20 g/t Au over 9.2m. A lower zone in hole FG21-166 returned 1.02 g/t Au over 34.0m, including 11.49 g/t Au over 1.0m ; FG21-170 intersected 37.51 g/t Au over 2.6m and 59.05 g/t over 1.0m ; hole FG21-186 intersected 2.31 g/t Au over 30.0m , including 6.58 g/t Au over 7.0m (news release October 25, 2021). FG21-188 intersected 25.93 g/t Au over 1.5m , 1.37 g/t Au over 25.5m including 5.4 g/t Au over 5.0m ; FG21-203 intersected 2.70 g/t Au over 15.0m ; including 4.04 g/t Au over 9.0m , including 7.18 g/t Au over 4.0m ; FG21-215 intersected 2.88 g/t Au over 49.0m , including 6.53 g/t Au over 17.5m and FG22-218 intersected 0.71 g/t Au over 92.0m , including 2.15 g/t Au over 10.0m. A lower zone returned 2.40 g/t Au over 47.4m , including 3 .83 g/t Au over 4.7m and 5.26 g/t Au over 6.6m and 6.78 g/t Au over 7.0m (news release June 15, 2022). FG23-300 intersected 2.05 g/t Au over 16.2m, including 3.72 g/t Au over 6.2m (news release February 27, 2023), and hole FG23-328 returned 15.65 g/t Au over 1.5m and 7.94 g/t Au over 7.0m and hole FG23-344A intersected 4.72 g/t Au over 30.0m, including 6.59 g/t Au over 19.6m (June 21, 2023 news release). The Footwall Zone target consists of multiple mineralized zones hosted primarily in the footwall mafic volcanic assemblage, located immediately north of the Fenn-Gib deposit striking in a north easterly direction and with a steep northerly dip. Mineralization consists of bleached, buff-altered (silica-albite-carbonate alteration), pillowed mafic volcanic with pyrite ranging from 2% to over 20%. Metallurgical testwork on a Footwall Zone underground composite sample indicated favorable performance, with whole ore cyanidation yielding 94.2% Au extraction at a P80 60 μm grind and 48-hour leach time from a head grade of 4.15 g/t Au with 2.5% S2- (news release March 28, 2022). Alternative processing schemes considered flotation at 80% passing 100 μm to a rougher concentrate at 20% mass pull, followed by fine grinding to 80% passing 10 μm and cyanidation of the concentrate which yielded similar 94% overall Au recovery for the Footwall underground composite. The hybrid approach involving flotation-regrinding-cyanidation demonstrated consistent overall Au recovery over the expected variability in deposit lithology, gold and sulfide content. The latest reported drill results are summarized in Table 1 below and Table 2 lists the drill hole details. Table 1 – Footwall Zone reported drill hole results summary.

Hole From To Interval Gold Zone Name metres metres metres grams/tonne FG22-304

336.0 361.9 25.9 1.46 Main Footwall Zone including 336.0 337.0 1.0 14.32 and 345.5 349.0 3.5 3.00 and 360.0 361.9 1.9 5.88 387.3 389.6 2.3 2.49 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (south of Main Zone) 435.5 437.5 2.0 2.20 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (south of Main Zone) FG23-311

58.3 61.2 2.9 0.87 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (north of Main Zone) 145.0 163.0 18.0 1.15 Main Footwall Zone including 145.0 148.0 3.0 5.98 including 145.0 146.0 1.0 14.57 FG23-313

198.0 203.0 5.0 1.41 Main Footwall Zone including 198.0 200.0 2.0 2.48 including 199.0 200.0 1.0 3.60 FG23-314

73.0 81.0 8.0 2.19 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (north of Main Zone) including 80.0 81.0 1.0 13.48 174.0 191.1 17.1 2.19 Main Footwall Zone including 174.0 176.0 2.0 13.67 and 188.4 189.3 0.9 4.66 382.0 383.0 1.0 2.32 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (south of Main Zone) FG23-318

24.4 25.2 0.8 3.53 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (north of Main Zone) 122.8 131.0 8.2 1.94 Main Footwall Zone including 125.0 131.0 6.0 2.47 including 125.0 128.0 3.0 4.40 FG23-323

61.5 62.9 1.4 1.93 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (north of main zone) 121.0 122.0 1.0 4.21 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (north of Main Zone) 184.5 186.0 1.5 2.86 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (north of Main Zone) 198.1 218.0 19.9 1.34 Main Footwall Zone including 198.1 206.0 7.9 2.59 including 198.1 199.0 0.9 11.73 FG23-326

48.0 49.0 1.0 1.72 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (north of Main Zone) 149.2 151.4 2.2 1.17 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (north of Main Zone) 180.0 188.0 8.0 3.67 Main Footwall Zone including 180.0 184.2 4.2 6.47 including 181.3 182.2 0.9 19.89 205.3 206.4 1.1 2.81 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (south of Main Zone) FG23-345

461.0 510.5 49.5 1.44 Main Footwall Zone including 461.0 463.5 2.5 9.20 and 488.5 491.5 3.0 2.92 including 505.0 506.0 1.0 4.36 555.0 561.0 6.0 1.43 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (south of Main Zone) including 555.0 557.0 2.0 2.25 590.4 596.0 5.6 1.18 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (south of Main Zone) including 590.4 592.8 2.4 2.05 694.9 700.3 5.4 2.47 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (south of Main Zone) including 697.0 698.2 1.2 8.99 FG23-348

514.0 517.0 3.0 1.10 Footwall Mafic Volcanics (north of Main Zone) 622.0 624.3 2.3 6.44 Main Footwall Zone including 623.0 624.3 1.3 9.30

Table 2 – Footwall Zone reported drill hole collar information.

Hole Name Collar Easting Collar Northing Collar Elevation Depth Collar Azimuth Collar Dip FG23-304 558400 5375795 5313 540 130 -55 FG23-311 558600 5375750 5313 366 126 -58 FG23-313 558575 5375830 5313 363 126 -45 FG23-314 558677 5375942 5313 504 126 -45 FG23-318 558575 5375830 5313 432 126 -71 FG23-323 558616 5375865 5313 306.8 126 -57 FG23-326 558645 5375903 5313 314.6 126 -45 FG23-345 558186 5375678 5323 723 128 -50 FG23-348 558320 5375762 5320 777 128 -74

Plan and section maps of the above reported drill holes are available at .

Additional drill results from the infill, expansion and step-out drill program will be announced as they are received.

QA/QC Controls

Mayfair Gold (Mayfair) employs a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Surface drilling was conducted by Major/Norex Drilling of Timmins, Ontario and was supervised by the Mayfair exploration team. Mayfair's drill program includes descriptive logging and sampling of the drill core for analysis at Mayfair's secure facility located in Matheson, Ontario. Sampled drill core intervals were sawn in half with a diamond blade saw. Half of the sampled core was left in the core box and the remaining half was bagged and sealed. Mayfair utilizes accredited laboratories that include, Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) and AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) both located in Timmins, Ontario, and Swastika Laboratories Ltd located in Swastika, Ontario. Mayfair personnel transport the samples directly and deliver to Actlabs, and samples are collected by both AGAT and Swastika personnel directly from Mayfair's secure core logging facility in Matheson, Ontario. Gold was analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with AA-finish. Certified reference material (CRM) standards and coarse blank material are inserted every twenty samples. Mayfair completes routine third-party check assays. Drill intercepts cited do not necessarily represent true widths, unless otherwise noted.

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6. 2023 of a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade (Source: Tim Maunula, P. Geo., of T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc., who is deemed a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101). The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fen-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.