Next Hydrogen And Casale Sign Mou To Develop Green Ammonia And Methanol Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (“ Next Hydrogen” ) (TSXV:NXH , OTC:NXHSF ) and Casale(“ Casale” ), have signed a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding to develop green ammonia and methanol systems that integrate Next Hydrogen's electrolysis technology and products.
Under this agreement, the companies will bring together their collective experience and capabilities to accelerate and scale-up green ammonia and methanol plants connected to renewable energy sources. Next Hydrogen has deep expertise in electrolysis and is launching its next generation of large-scale, low-cost green hydrogen systems. Casale has a strong track record of technologies innovation in fertilizer production processes and plants, and is ideally positioned to exploit the advantages of Next Hydrogen's new electrolysis products. This collaboration provides a compelling pathway to producing clean, zero-emission ammonia and methanol from green renewable energy power sources.
In the first phase of the project, Casale and Next Hydrogen will work together on technology development, integration and validation testing of integrated green ammonia systems with an aim to accelerate the path to future market demonstration projects.
“We are pleased to establish this collaboration with Next Hydrogen and look forward to harnessing the benefits of their products into Casale's ammonia and methanol portfolio of systems.” said Ermanno Filippi, Chief Technology Officer of Casale.
“We are delighted to work closely with Casale, a world leader in the fertilizer marketplace” says Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen.“Collaboration with such an innovative leader in green ammonia provides an opportunity to accelerate adoption of our green hydrogen products.” About Next Hydrogen Solutions
Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen's unique cell design architecture supported by 39 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.
MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107045048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.