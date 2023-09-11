Next Hydrogen And Casale Sign Mou To Develop Green Ammonia And Methanol Systems

Under this agreement, the companies will bring together their collective experience and capabilities to accelerate and scale-up green ammonia and methanol plants connected to renewable energy sources. Next Hydrogen has deep expertise in electrolysis and is launching its next generation of large-scale, low-cost green hydrogen systems. Casale has a strong track record of technologies innovation in fertilizer production processes and plants, and is ideally positioned to exploit the advantages of Next Hydrogen's new electrolysis products. This collaboration provides a compelling pathway to producing clean, zero-emission ammonia and methanol from green renewable energy power sources.

In the first phase of the project, Casale and Next Hydrogen will work together on technology development, integration and validation testing of integrated green ammonia systems with an aim to accelerate the path to future market demonstration projects.

“We are pleased to establish this collaboration with Next Hydrogen and look forward to harnessing the benefits of their products into Casale's ammonia and methanol portfolio of systems.” said Ermanno Filippi, Chief Technology Officer of Casale.

“We are delighted to work closely with Casale, a world leader in the fertilizer marketplace” says Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen.“Collaboration with such an innovative leader in green ammonia provides an opportunity to accelerate adoption of our green hydrogen products.”