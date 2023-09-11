Pareto Securities 30 th Annual Energy Conference

Sintana will be participating in Pareto Securities' 30th annual Energy Conference taking place on September 20th and 21st in Oslo. It is one of Europe's largest and highest profile energy conferences. In 2022, the conference brought together over 1,800 participants from across industry including investors, operators and other stakeholders. Sintana will make a corporate presentation on September 20th, in addition to meeting individually with investors.

Engagement of AucAdvisors LLP

Further, Sintana is pleased to announce the engagement of AucAdvisors LLP ("Auctus"), a specialist Equity Capital Markets and Advisory firm based in the United Kingdom with a foon the energy sector. Aucis owned by its partners who together have decades of experience across Equity Capital Markets, Investment Banking and the Energy industry, having worked previously at Société Générale, Canaccord Capital, BMO Capital Markets and Schlumberger. Most recently the partners worked together for many years at GMP FirstEnergy.

Aucwill provide capital markets advisory and investor relations services to the Company including enhancing Sintana's communications and investor outreach efforts with a specific foon Europe.

The initial term of the engagement is for 6 months (subject to extension) with total fees of £30,000. In addition, in the event the retainer continues beyond the original term, the Company shall pay an annual retainer of £60,000. Aucdoes not own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.

Aucprovides Corporate Broking, Equity Research and Investment Banking services. Aucis authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is registered in England and Wales under the partnership number OC429983. Its registered address is Robsacks, Long Barn Road, Weald, Sevenoaks, Kent TN14 6NJ.

