Netbet Italy Joins Forces With Rubyplay

NetBet Italy has always been committed to delivering top-notch entertainment to its customers, and this partnership with RubyPlay further reinforces their dedication to offering the best online gaming options available. RubyPlay is widely recognized for creating captivating and immersive casino games, and their products perfectly align with NetBet Italy's mission to deliver excellence to their players.

RubyPlay is a prominent game developer known for its innovative and engaging casino games. The company is committed to delivering exceptional gaming experiences to players around the world. With a foon cutting-edge technology, captivating themes, and immersive gameplay, RubyPlay has gained a reputation for creating high-quality and entertaining games.

Through this partnership, NetBet Italy will now offer a diverse selection of RubyPlay's thrilling games, including the highly anticipated titles Diamond Explosion 7s, Adventures of Li'l Red and Rush Fever 7s Deluxe. These captivating games are set to captivate and entertain players, providing them with unparalleled gaming experiences.

NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "We are pleased to partner with RubyPlay and bring their exciting games to our players. RubyPlay is known for its commitment to innovation and delivering top-quality gaming content. With the addition of Diamond Explosion 7s, Adventures of Li'l Red, and Rush Fever 7s Deluxe, we are confident that our players will be captivated by these immersive experiences."

RubyPlay's CPO, DR. Eyal Loz, expressed equal enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: "Partnering with NetBet Italy is an exciting opportunity forto bring our games to a wider audience. We are confident that our innovative and thrilling titles will resonate well with NetBet Italy's discerning players, and we look forward to a successful partnership."

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

About RubyPlay

RubyPlay is a progressive and innovative B2B iGaming company specializing in designing and developing entertaining and engaging slot games, pvalue-add tools and support for gaming operators. RubyPlay boasts a catalogue of 80+ interactive and immersive slots and also offers bespoke game development services. RubyPlay has offices in Australia, Malta and Ukraine working alongside an international team of professionals globally in hybrid remote working strategy.