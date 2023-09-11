Iran Sends Note Of Protest To France Regarding Attack On Its Embassy In Paris - Mfa

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The assault on
Iran's diplomatic mission in Paris prompted the Iranian Ministry of
Foreign Affairs to send a strongly-worded note of protest to
France, Spokesman for Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser
Kanaani said at a press conference in Tehran on Sept. 11, Trend reports.
According to Kanaani, Iran strongly denounces the attack on its
diplomatic mission in Paris.
The spokesperson added that the assault was a violation of the
embassy's consular work and the rights of the citizens who sought
consular services from the diplomatic mission.
Kanani reminded that a few days ago France and the authorities
of some European countries were warned about the possibility of an
attack on the embassy.
The consular department of the Iranian Embassy in Paris was set
on fire by an unidentified person who hurled a“Molotov cocktail”
at its back door on September 9, 2023. The next day, the diplomatic
mission of the Islamic Republic resumed its normal operations.
