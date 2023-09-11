Zelensky Wants To Receive Atacms This Fall, To Talk With Biden

He said this in an interview with CNN, the full version of which was published by the Office of the Head of the Ukrainian State.

“As for ATACMS, I will speak with President Biden, again. This is not the first dialogue. We are moving (forward – ed.). I hope we will get them in autumn. Forit is very important not to do the pause in this counteroffensive, and I need it very much," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine greatly needs long-distance weapons - long-range systems, artillery, rounds, etc.

"I hope I will speak with President Biden. For me, very important are his thoughts and his support. I think he can turn the page of this war. Once he did it with HIMARS, it was very important," added the President.

As reported, reports appeared in mass media

that the U.S. Administration was preparing to transfer to Ukraine ATACMS systems with a range of more than 300 km.