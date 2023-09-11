Winston Industries Investing $1.2 Million To Expand, Retain 215 Jobs And Add 5 New Positions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced continued momentum in Kentucky's manufacturing sector with a $1.2 million investment from Winston Industries, a Kentucky-based multidivisional manufacturer of foodservice equipment. The investment will allow the company to retain 215 full-time jobs, add five positions in Jefferson County, and provide growth opportunities to existing employees.
“Winston Industries has successfully manufactured foodservice technology and equipment in Kentucky for over half a century and is well positioned for even more growth in the coming years,” said Gov. Beshear.“I want to congratulate Winston Industries on this expansion and thank the company's leadership for their longstanding presence in the commonwealth. I'm excited to see the company continue to thrive and grow in Jefferson County.”
The project will see investments in several areas of the business including a SafanDarley Robotic Press Brake, ScienceScope Smart Racking System, Komax Wiring System, Stud Welding System and bathroom facility renovations. These systems of automation and employee-focused improvements will increase manufacturing capabilities and overall quality of the facility.
“The Kentucky Reinvestment Act program allows our planned investments to go directly toward supporting our strategy of allowing our customers, employees and company to grow together,” said Shaun Tanner, CEO of Winston Industries.“We are continuing to plan for the ever-changing manufacturing environment, which requires continual reinvestments. These investments will helpplan for growth while ensuring that we are able to maintain our employee-centric culture as an organization.”
Winston Industries is a Louisville-based manufacturing company founded in 1969. The company's pressure fryer was Colonel Harland Sanders' preferred method for cooking his Original Recipe, which led to Winston Industries' continued success supporting KFC restaurants across the globe. While KFC is still the company's largest customer, Winston Industries' products and services have evolved throughout the years. The company's broad portfolio of products is found in every foodservice market segment, from school cafeterias to the finest dining restaurants in the world. The company has also diversified into other industries beyond foodservice, creating a separate division that specializes in contract manufacturing of electronics.
Jeffersontown Mayor Carol Pike spoke on the positive business climate:“Jeffersontown is experiencing tremendgrowth because of the confidence and prosperity in our approach to business attraction and retention. I commend Winston Industries for their continued commitment and investment in our community. Working in partnership with the Kentucky Cabfor Economic Development in securing financial incentives further enhances an environment that promotes a positive business climate.”
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg thanked the company for its commitment to Jefferson County:“We're thrilled that Winston Industries continues to invest in its Jeffersontown facility, manufacturing products and lasting partnerships. Our administration and economic development team are committed to working with the city of Jeffersontown and partners to retain jobs throughout Jefferson County. I would like to congratulate Winston Industries and Jeffersontown Mayor Carol Pike and her team for doing just that!”
Gov. Beshear recently announced a new“Supply Kentucky” initiative with the goal of boosting job growth, reducing costs and providing more security in the supply chains of our Kentucky companies.
To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) preliminarily approved an incentive agreement with Winston Industries under the Kentucky Reinvestment Act (KRA) program. The agreement can provide up to $350,000 in tax incentives based on the company's investment of $1.2 million.
For more information on Winton Industries, visit WinstonIndustries.
Information on Kentucky's economic development efforts and programs is available at CED.ky.gov .
