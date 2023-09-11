The Besen Group Ceo Alex Besen To Present At Private 5G Seminar At Mwc Las Vegas 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Alex Besen MWC Las Vegas 2023
WASHINGTON , DC, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Besen Group , an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, announced today its CEO, Alex Besen , will be a featured presenter at a private 5G seminar titled“What Does It Take to Launch a Successful Private 5G Network” at MWC Las Vegas 2023 .
MWC Las Vegas 2023, in partnership with CTIA, is the GSMA's flagship event in North America showcasing the hottest trends in connectivity and mobile innovation.
The seminar will take place on Tuesday, September 26th from 14:00 to 17:00 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Title:How to Develop the Private 5G Network Business Case for Automobile Manufacturers
Abstract:
Business Case Methodology for Automobile Manufacturers
Factory Size: Factory Parameters, Private 5G Network Use Cases, Bandwidth Consumption
Spectrum Selection: Low-Band, Mid-Band and High-Band Spectrum
Small Cells Dimensioning: Basic, Intermediate and Advanced Packages
Capex & Opex Calculation: Four Different Private Network Deployment Scenarios
Summary: Capex Calculation, Opex Calculation and KPIs
Opportunity Cost: Opportunity Cost Calculation and Summary Graphs
“We developed mobile industry's first comprehensive private 5G network tool for automobile manufacturers based on multiple deployment scenarios and spectrum bands globally,” said Alex Besen, Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC.
To register for The Besen Group's private 5G seminar, please visit:
.
To purchase a copy of the private 5G seminar presentation, please send an email to .
About The Besen Group ( )
The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group's competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.
