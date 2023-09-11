Ai In Financial Wellness Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023-2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
AI in Financial Wellness Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2023-2030
Market Overview:
AI in Financial Wellness Market size was valued at USD 10.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 83.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29% from 2023 to 2030.
The increasing adoption of AI-powered solutions by financial institutions to improve customer experience and provide personalized financial advice is driving the growth of the AI in financial wellness market. AI-powered chatbots, for instance, can be used to provide 24/7 customer support and answer queries related to financial products and services. AI-powered robo-advisors can also be used to provide personalized financial advice to customers based on their individual risk appetite and financial goals.
The key players in the global AI in Financial Wellness Market include
Here are some specific highlights from the report
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Size in 2023
| USD 10.23 billion
| Projected Market Size in 2030
| USD 83.17 billion
| CAGR Growth Rate
| CAGR of 29%
| Base Year
| 2022
| Forecast Years
| 2023-2030
| Key Market Players
| Prudential Financial, BrightDime, Aduro, Fidelity, Best Money Moves, Mercer, Edukate, Beacon Health Options, Ayco, DHS Group, Health Advocate, Purchasing Power, Enrich Financial Wellness, Sum180, Money Starts Here, HealthCheck360, Even, Ramsey Solutions, PayActive, Financial Fitness Group, Transamerica, and Personetics.
| Key Segment
| By Application, By Type, and By Region
| Major Regions Covered
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
Market Dynamics and Factors for AI in Financial Wellness Market:
Market Drivers Increasing adoption of AI in the financial sector
: AI is being increasingly adopted by financial institutions to automate tasks, improve customer experience, and provide personalized financial advice. This is driving the growth of the AI in financial wellness market. Growing demand for personalized financial advice
: People are increasingly looking for personalized financial advice that is tailored to their individual needs and circumstances. AI can be used to provide this type of advice, which is driving the growth of the market. Rising awareness about the benefits of AI
: People are becoming more aware of the benefits of AI, such as its ability to automate tasks, improve decision-making, and provide personalized experiences. This is increasing the demand for AI-powered financial wellness solutions.
Market Opportunities The growth of the robo-advisory market
: Robo-advisors are automated investment management services that use AI to provide financial advice to clients. The growth of the robo-advisory market is creating new opportunities for AI in financial wellness. The rise of the gig economy
: The gig economy is characterized by the growth of short-term, contract-based work. This is creating new challenges for people in terms of managing their finances. AI can be used to provide financial wellness solutions for people in the gig economy. The increasing foon financial literacy
: There is a growing foon financial literacy, which is the ability to understand and manage personal finances. AI can be used to develop educational resources and tools to help people improve their financial literacy.
Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.
The market is segmented by type, application, and region.
By type, the market is segmented into
Software solutions include chatbots, robo-advisors, and financial planning tools. Services include consulting, training, and implementation.
By application, the market is segmented into
bank, depository institutions, and other.
Banks are using AI to automate customer service tasks, detect fraud, and provide personalized financial advice. Depository institutions are using AI to improve risk management and compliance. Other applications of AI in financial wellness include healthcare, retail, and insurance.
The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.
Regional Analysis of AI in Financial Wellness Market:
By region, the market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is the leading market for AI in financial wellness due to the high adoption of technology and the presence of a large number of financial institutions.
Table of Contents for AI in Financial Wellness Market
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Global Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
Chapter 3: Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4: Global Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 5: North America Market Analysis
Chapter 6: East Asia Market Analysis
Chapter 7: Europe Market Analysis
Chapter 8: South Asia Market Analysis
Chapter 9: Southeast Asia Market Analysis
Chapter 10: Middle East Market Analysis
Chapter 11: Africa Market Analysis
Chapter 12: Oceania Market Analysis
Chapter 13: South America Market Analysis
Chapter 14: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Business
Chapter 15: Global Market Forecast (2023-2030)
Chapter 16: Conclusions and Research Methodology
This report is primarily focused on achieving...
To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the AI in Financial Wellness Market To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects To study the market by product type and research methodologies To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global AI in Financial Wellness Market .
Why You Should Invest in this Report
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape. Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk. To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations. To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
The AI in financial wellness market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The increasing adoption of AI in the financial sector, the growing demand for personalized financial advice, and the rising awareness about the benefits of AI are the key factors driving the market growth.
The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.
