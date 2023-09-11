Ai In Medical Imaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023-2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
AI in Medical Imaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2023-2030
Market Overview:
AI in Medical Imaging Market size was valued at USD 9.65 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 36.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The market is being driven by the increasing adoption of AI-powered solutions for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growing foon personalized medicine.
The key players in the global AI in Medical Imaging Market include
These companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop innovative AI-powered solutions for medical imaging.
Here are some specific highlights from the report
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 9.65 billion
| Projected Market Size in 2030
| USD 36.20 billion
| CAGR Growth Rate
| CAGR of 24%
| Base Year
| 2022
| Forecast Years
| 2023-2030
| Key Market Players
| General Electric, IBM Watson Health, Philips Healthcare, SAMSUNG, Medtronic, EchoNous, Enlitic, Siemens Healthcare, Intel, and NVIDIA.
| Key Segment
| By Application, By Type, and By Region
| Major Regions Covered
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
Get An Exclusive Sample of The AI in Medical Imaging Market Report at This Link (Get the Higher Preference for Corporate Email ID):
Market Dynamics and Factors for AI in Medical Imaging Market:
The market for AI in medical imaging is being driven by a number of factors, including:
The increasing adoption of AI-powered solutions in healthcare
The growing demand for accurate and timely diagnosis
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases
The increasing availability of large datasets of medical images
The advances in deep learning and machine learning algorithms
The growing government investment in AI research and development
The market for AI in medical imaging is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the following opportunities:
The potential of AI to improve the accuracy and efficiency of medical imaging
The potential of AI to automate tasks in medical imaging, such as image analysis and diagnosis
The potential of AI to personalize treatment plans
The growing demand for AI-powered solutions for remote patient monitoring
The increasing adoption of AI in developing countries
Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.
The market is segmented by type, application, and region.
By type , the market is segmented into
The software segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cloud-based and on-premise AI solutions.
By application , the market is segmented into
hospitals, clinics, and others.
The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the high volume of medical imaging procedures performed in hospitals.
The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.
Inquire Before Purchase:
Regional Analysis of AI in Medical Imaging Market:
By region, the market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the early adoption of AI technologies in healthcare and the high prevalence of chronic diseases.
Here are some specific examples of how AI is being used in medical imaging :
AI-powered algorithms are being used to detect cancer in medical images with greater accuracy than human radiologists. AI is being used to automate the analysis of medical images, which can free up radiologists to foon more complex cases. AI is being used to develop personalized treatment plans for cancer patients. AI is being used to provide remote patient monitoring for people with chronic diseases.
These are just a few examples of how AI is being used in medical imaging. As the technology continues to develop, we can expect to see even more innovative applications of AI in this field.
Table of Contents for AI in Medical Imaging Market
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Global Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
Chapter 3: Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4: Global Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 5: North America Market Analysis
Chapter 6: East Asia Market Analysis
Chapter 7: Europe Market Analysis
Chapter 8: South Asia Market Analysis
Chapter 9: Southeast Asia Market Analysis
Chapter 10: Middle East Market Analysis
Chapter 11: Africa Market Analysis
Chapter 12: Oceania Market Analysis
Chapter 13: South America Market Analysis
Chapter 14: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Business
Chapter 15: Global Market Forecast (2023-2030)
Chapter 16: Conclusions and Research Methodology
To Know more about this report (Description, TOC and List of Tables and Figures) –
This report is primarily focused on achieving...
To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the AI in Medical Imaging Market To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects To study the market by product type and research methodologies To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global AI in Medical Imaging Market .
Why You Should Invest in this Report
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape. Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk. To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations. To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
The AI in medical imaging market is a rapidly growing market with a wide range of applications. AI-powered solutions are being used for a variety of tasks in medical imaging, including image analysis, diagnosis, and treatment planning. AI is expected to play a major role in the transformation of healthcare and the improvement of patient care.
Buy this report:
The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.
Note:
– Custom research reports can be available upon request.
– If you wish to request a discount, please refer to the discount link on our website or send an email to .
About us:
Pragma Market Research is a dynamic market research and consulting firm with experienced analysts in variindustries. Our industries of expertise include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles, Chemicals and Materials, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, and more.
Contact Us:
Akshay G.
Pragma Market Research ,
+1 425 230 0999
LinkedIn | Twitter
Trending Reports: The Latest Insights into the Industry by Pragma Market Research
AI in Banking Market
AI in Fashion Market
AI in Fintech Market
AI In Aviation Market
Artificial Intelligence in FMCG and Retail Market
Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market
AI in Social Media Market
AI in Pharmaceutical Market
AI in Hardware Market
AI in Insurance Market
Contactless PoS Terminals Market
Telepsychiatry Market
MENAFN11092023004660010643ID1107045000