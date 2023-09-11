Ai In Medical Imaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023-2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)







Market Overview: AI in Medical Imaging Market size was valued at USD 9.65 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 36.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The market is being driven by the increasing adoption of AI-powered solutions for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growing foon personalized medicine. The key players in the global AI in Medical Imaging Market include These companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop innovative AI-powered solutions for medical imaging. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9.65 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 36.20 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 24% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players General Electric, IBM Watson Health, Philips Healthcare, SAMSUNG, Medtronic, EchoNous, Enlitic, Siemens Healthcare, Intel, and NVIDIA. Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Market Dynamics and Factors for AI in Medical Imaging Market:

The market for AI in medical imaging is being driven by a number of factors, including:

The increasing adoption of AI-powered solutions in healthcareThe growing demand for accurate and timely diagnosisThe rising prevalence of chronic diseasesThe increasing availability of large datasets of medical imagesThe advances in deep learning and machine learning algorithmsThe growing government investment in AI research and development

The market for AI in medical imaging is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the following opportunities:

The potential of AI to improve the accuracy and efficiency of medical imagingThe potential of AI to automate tasks in medical imaging, such as image analysis and diagnosisThe potential of AI to personalize treatment plansThe growing demand for AI-powered solutions for remote patient monitoringThe increasing adoption of AI in developing countries

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

The market is segmented by type, application, and region.

By type , the market is segmented into



software and hardware.

The software segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cloud-based and on-premise AI solutions.

By application , the market is segmented into



hospitals,

clinics, and others.

The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the high volume of medical imaging procedures performed in hospitals.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

Regional Analysis of AI in Medical Imaging Market:

By region, the market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the early adoption of AI technologies in healthcare and the high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Here are some specific examples of how AI is being used in medical imaging :



AI-powered algorithms are being used to detect cancer in medical images with greater accuracy than human radiologists.

AI is being used to automate the analysis of medical images, which can free up radiologists to foon more complex cases.

AI is being used to develop personalized treatment plans for cancer patients. AI is being used to provide remote patient monitoring for people with chronic diseases.

These are just a few examples of how AI is being used in medical imaging. As the technology continues to develop, we can expect to see even more innovative applications of AI in this field.

Table of Contents for AI in Medical Imaging Market

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

Chapter 3: Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 5: North America Market Analysis

Chapter 6: East Asia Market Analysis

Chapter 7: Europe Market Analysis

Chapter 8: South Asia Market Analysis

Chapter 9: Southeast Asia Market Analysis

Chapter 10: Middle East Market Analysis

Chapter 11: Africa Market Analysis

Chapter 12: Oceania Market Analysis

Chapter 13: South America Market Analysis

Chapter 14: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Business

Chapter 15: Global Market Forecast (2023-2030)

Chapter 16: Conclusions and Research Methodology

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the AI in Medical Imaging Market

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global AI in Medical Imaging Market .

The AI in medical imaging market is a rapidly growing market with a wide range of applications. AI-powered solutions are being used for a variety of tasks in medical imaging, including image analysis, diagnosis, and treatment planning. AI is expected to play a major role in the transformation of healthcare and the improvement of patient care.

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

