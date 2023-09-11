Madrid, Spain Sep 11, 2023 (Issuewire)

Salutations and a warm welcome to the“ 8th International Conference on Wound Healing and Critical Care” which is going to be held in Madrid, Spain on December 07-09, 2023. The Conference theme on "Discoveries and technological advancements in wound healing and critical care "

Wound Care Conference 2023 magnanimously invites all the participants from all over the world who are engrossed in sharing their knowledge and research in Wound Healing and Critical Care.

This forum will line up with critical care specialists, wound specialists, vascular surgeons, podiatrists, infectidisease specialists, physical therapists, internists, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and highly affiliated people. Wound care professionals have a unique opportunity to advance their analytical discovery applications and knowledge in the fields of critical care and wound healing.

As pioneered in the last series of the 7th World Congress on Wound Healing and Critical Care, we believe in thriving people with cutting-edge solutions for wound healing and critical care.

Joinin creating lasting memories at the "8th International Conference on Wound Healing and Critical Care"

