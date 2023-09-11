Kuwait Amir Extends Condolence Over Bulgaria Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolence to the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, expressing sorrow over floods that hit his country.
In the cable, His Highness showed grievance towards the flood victims' families and wished fast recovery to those injured. (end) ahm
