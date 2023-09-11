Kuwait Deputy Amir Extends Condolence Over Bulgaria Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness Deputy Amir and the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, expressing sorrow over the floods that hit his country. (pickup previous) ahm
MENAFN11092023000071011013ID1107044974
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.