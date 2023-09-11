Kuwait Prime Minister Extends Condolence Over Bulgaria Floods

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolence to the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev over the victims of the floods that hit the country. (pickup previous) ahm
MENAFN11092023000071011013ID1107044973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.