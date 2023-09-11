Kuwaiti Gov't: Sept 28 Holiday Marking Anniv. Of Prophet's Birth

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- The cabannounced on Monday that September 28th will be a holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad peace be upon him.
During its' weekly meeting, the cabsaid public institutes and ministries would suspend work while other entities would continue work and operation in accordance with their own specialized nature. (end)
jy.gta
MENAFN11092023000071011013ID1107044972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.