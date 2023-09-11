Monday, 11 September 2023 03:01 GMT

Kuwaiti Gov't: Sept 28 Holiday Marking Anniv. Of Prophet's Birth


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- The cabannounced on Monday that September 28th will be a holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad peace be upon him.
During its' weekly meeting, the cabsaid public institutes and ministries would suspend work while other entities would continue work and operation in accordance with their own specialized nature. (end)
