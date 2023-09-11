Russia Municipal Elections Outcome Shows Overwhelming Support For Ruling Party

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Outcome of Russia's regional and municipal elections showed widespread support for the country's ruling party, United Russia, despite Western opposition and severe sanctions on Russian people.
Head of Russia's Central Elections Commission, Ella Pamfilova, stated during press conference that participation level reached 43 percent with some 45 million nationals casting their votes.
Moscow's incumbent Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, won the elections with overwhelming 76 percent majority, treassuring Russia's ruling party of the people's support on important indices.
The municipal elections, which took place over the span of three days, serve an important function of examining the political scene prior to the presidential elections salted for March 2024.
The results indicate that performance of other political parties retreated as United Russia Party made significant progress in the annexed regions in Ukraine. (end)
