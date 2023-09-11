Hidden Agenda Behind Renaming India To 'Bharat'

Some have suggested that the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is rattled, and is responding to the adoption of the acronym INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) by a group of more than two dozen opposition political parties ahead of the general elections in 2024.

There are numerdebates taking place online – both humorand seri– about whether this name change ought to go ahead.

There's a growing push among BJP MPs to adopt the name change, since“India” – the conventional English rendering of the country's name – to some at least, symbolizes“colonial slavery.” There have been previpetitions seeking such a name change, but these were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2016, and again in 2020 .

Just days before the G20 invitation went out, Mohan Bhagwat, head of the nationwide right-wing paramilitary organization RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ) – the ideological parent of the BJP – called explicitly for the use of“Bharat” rather than India, saying :“We don't have to think about whether anyone outside will understand this or not. If they want to, they will, but that is not our problem ... The world needstoday, we don't need the world.”