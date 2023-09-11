Defisports Connects The Dots

Singapore, 11th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , DefiSports, a technology company specializing in decentralized finance and sports platform, is thrilled to announce its co-hosting of the highly anticipated #Connecting The Dots event in Singapore. Organized by DTC Group, the event intends to unite startups, developers, investors, industry leaders, and enthusiasts to discuss innovative strategies and exchange knowledge on the nebetween sports, technology, and decentralized finance. This event goes beyond being a meeting; it serves as a catalyst for change, growth, and collaboration in the realm of Web3 technologies for experts, enthusiasts, and newcomers.

The #Connecting The Dots event will be held at the renowned Harry's Bar at Marina Bay Link Mall on September 11, 2023, from 18:00 to 21:00. The venue's convenient location and sophisticated facilities serve as the ideal spot for facilitating insightful discourse. The occasion offers participants an invaluable opportunity to collaborate and network while energizing through the drinks and scrumptidining. The event acknowledges the significance of offline events in creating valuable connections, promoting partnerships, and spurring innovation within the sports and decentralized finance sectors by encouraging face-to-face encounters.

In addition to the details of the event, it is essential to briefly discuss the business strategy and corporate culture of DefiSports. DefiSports uses blockchain technology to offer novel opportunities and solutions for investors, athletes, and spectators at the intersection of decentralized finance and sports. The organization is dedicated to promoting openness, diversity, and empowerment within the sports ecosystem. By co-hosting the“Connecting The Dots” side event, DefiSports can expand its brand recognition, broaden its network with strategic partnerships and collaborations with other industry leaders, startups, and developers, and solidify its position as a significant player at the confluence of sports and Web3 technologies.







One of the event's highlights will be a demonstration by DefiSports COO/CTO Moustapha Mahamat Masry, who will showcase the technical side of the DefiSports marketplace. He will explain how the platform works through the use of three physical NFT jerseys representing Juventus, Arsenal, and Chelsea. This demonstration will provide a tangible example of the growth and development of the sports sector within the Web3 ecosystem. In addition to the technical demonstration, DefiSports CEO Kevin Bilal will share insights about the company's culture, vision, and business model. This presentation will give attendees a deeper understanding of DefiSports' strategic direction and its commitment to revolutionizing the sports industry through decentralization and transparency.

Along with hosting the“Connecting Dots” side event, TOKEN 2049, Asia's most prominent cryptocurrency event, is another significant opportunity for DefiSports to establish its presence in a rapidly growing market. Leading professionals from the worldwide cryptocurrency and blockchain industries will gather at TOKEN 2049, along with investors and innovators. The event will take place in Singapore on September 13 and 14.

The inclusion and participation in“Connecting The Dots – Bridging Web3 Perspectives” not only underscores the immense potential of Web3 technologies but also showcases the remarkable progress made in the sports sector and its promising future. By joining this event, we actively contribute to fostering cooperation, expertise, and innovation in this groundbreaking domain. Let's come together to connect the dots and collectively shape the future of Web3.

With that being said, be our guest, mark your calendar, and ensure you don't miss this opportunity to help form the direction of blockchain technology. We cordially invite you to accompanyto our event, where we will be hosting hundreds of guests to expand your perspectives, induce creativity, and forge meaningful relationships.

