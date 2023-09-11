Cult Food Science Announces Official Dtc And Wholesale Launch Of Noochies! Dog Treats

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0) , a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, is pleased to announce Noochies! Freeze-Dried Dog Snacks are available for sale at .

Noochies Treats (CNW Group/CULT Food Science Corp.)

The launch of

Noochies! Freeze-Dried Dog Snacks marks a significant milestone for CULT as its first product available for sale in North America. Noochies! treats are crafted using a patented manufacturing process to produce an ultra-premium, cruelty-free, and climate-friendly product.

Products are for sale initially in the continental United States but are for purchase globally by contacting [email protected] .

With the launch, CULT Food Science has developed the world's first commercially available freeze dried cultured protein. The formulation was specifically designed to be high in protein to meet our pets' daily protein requirements, but also provide the animals with meaningful amounts of fiber, immune-boosting B vitamins and gut-pleasing fermented ingredients. Independent third-party testing has shown that Bmmune®, the foundational ingredient in Noochies!, exceeds industry-defined standards for protein and amino acids, and is a viable if not better alternative to popular premium animal ingredients like chicken and lamb.

CULT anticipates strong demand for Noochies! dog and cat treats, projecting substantial revenue growth in the coming quarters. With an increasing foon responsible pet ownership and the growing awareness of sustainable food sources, Noochies! are well-positioned to capture a significant market share.

The Company will be announcing the availability of cat treats in the near future and is planning to expand its Noochies! product line in the coming months to include nutritionally-complete food as well as supplements for dogs and cats, ensuring a wide range of options to cater to pets of all preferences and dietary needs.

To celebrate the launch, Noochies! is offering free shipping on all orders and an additional 20% off with the promo code TAKEOFF20 from for a limited time.

"We are excited to introduce Noochies! treats to pet owners who seek the best for their beloved companions," said Lejjy Gafour, CEO of CULT. "Our commitment to innovation, sustainability and animal welfare has drivento create a line of treats that not only deliver the taste our pets enjoy but also promote the well-being of the animals.

"Introducing a new kind of pet food to the market is extremely rare, and so I'm very happy to be a part of this launch," said Joshua Errett, Founder of Noochies! "I'm even more excited because the two main beneficiaries of our new foods are ones I deeply care about – our pets' health and the environment."



CULT Food Science Corp. is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of companies and its venture studio, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at

cultfoodscienceor its regulatory filings on

sedar.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Lejjy Gafour"

Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at

sedar.

SOURCE CULT Food Science Corp.