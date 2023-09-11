Ceco Environmental Announces Appointment Of Laurie A. Siegel To Its Board Of Directors

Siegel brings more than 30 years of experience across diversified industrial companies, as well as leading consulting and advisory firms. Prior to founding LAS Advisory Services, she was the Chief Human Resource Officer at TInternational during a decade of profound cultural and operational progress. Earlier in her career she held senior executive positions at Honeywell. She currently serves on the boards of Lumen Technologies and FactSet, where she chairs the Human Resource and Compensation Committee at both companies. She also serves on three not-for-profit boards, Direct Relief, Understood for All and KCLU public radio.



"We are pleased to welcome Laurie to the Corganization, as her extensive background and broad industry experience makes her a tremendasset to the company," said Jason DeZwirek, chairman, CEnvironmental. "I look forward to working closely with her to help advance the Cagenda to drive ongoing progress toward our growth and value creation goals."

Added CChief Executive Officer Todd Gleason, "Laurie brings a tremendbreadth of relevant industry experience as well as a deep understanding of how to develop and sustain high performance cultures. We are proud of the execution on our strategic programs over the past few years and by adding seasoned talent to our board of directors, such as Laurie, we are even more optimistic about our future."

Siegel earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan and a Master of City and Regional Planning from Harvard, as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School.



ABOUT

CENVIRONMENTAL

CEnvironmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets across the globe through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, Chelps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, Cworks to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. Cis listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit .



Company Contact:

Peter K. Johansson, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

(888) 990-6670

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser

or

Jean Marie Young

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

[email protected]



News Media :

Kimberly Plaskett, Corporate Communications Director

[email protected]



SOURCE CEnvironmental Corp.