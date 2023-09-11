Flynas Launches 6 Direct Flights To Addis Ababa, Starting October 9

The leading LCC will operate the new route from Riyadh as of October 9 with three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, And Fridays. And from Jeddah starting from October 10 with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, connecting Saudi and Ethiopia with six direct weekly flights. This will reinforce the travel destinations to Africa offered by flynas to the pilgrims and visitors between the two countries.

The leading LCC connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations, with more than 1,500 weekly flights. Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: , the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.