Trilogy Metals Provides Update On Project Activities

The Bornite camp opened in mid-June this year predominately to support the field work for the Ambler Access Project ("AAP")

– the proposed 211-mile, industrial-use-only road from the UKMP to the Dalton Highway that will enable advancing exploration and development at the Ambler Mining District.

The AAP has a total budget this year of $24.6 million, funded equally by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") and Ambler Metals. The budget includes funding for the 2023 field season work consisting of cultural survey work, field studies, permitting and data collection, as well as to support the United States Bureau of Land Management ("USBLM") in conducting the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement ("SEIS") work.

AIDEA started field work in May 2023 utilizing a camp at Coldfoot, which work is anticipated to be complete by mid-September. In mid-June AIDEA started utilizing the Ambler Metals Bornite camp with an average of 40

people daily at camp throughout the summer with approximately 20 NANA shareholder hires among them. Ambler Metals recently closed the Bornite camp with no safety incidents reported.

AIDEA successfully completed the planned field program from Bornite consisting of cultural resource inventory surveys and testing of sites over approximately 450 acres, hydraulic and hydrology studies at bridge crossings to assess conditions for area drainage, culvert placement and bridge design, collecting topographical and bathymetric survey data to support bridge data and fish passage culverts, engineering reconnaissance surveys and fish habitat investigations.

The right-of-way permits issued to AIDEA by the USBLM for the Ambler Access Project were remanded last year pending completion of a SEIS. In its stareport submitted in May, the USBLM anticipates publishing a draft SEIS in the third quarter of calendar year 2023, a final SEIS in the first quarter of calendar year 2024, and a Record of Decision within the second quarter of calendar year 2024. We understand the draft SEIS has been prepared and circulated to the cooperating agencies in August for comments and that the agency is targeting the release of the draft SEIS at the end of September.

In July, Ambler Metals used the camp to support a small team of geologists who were continuing work started in 2022 on the geological setting and alteration of the Arctic deposit. The foof the work was to study existing drill core from 13 holes across the deposit and 4 holes from regional prospects. In addition, sampling was undertaken for chemostratigraphy and alteration footprint definition. Geological and talc models for the Arctic deposit were updated and we commenced a new geological and structural model for the area surrounding Arctic.

The camp was also utilized by Ambler Metals to conduct sampling of core from the Bornite deposit to be used in a study initiated by the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining ("CASERM") at the Colorado School of Mines to investigate the occurrence and distribution of critical elements, including germanium.

Ambler Metals has recently accepted a proposal from CASERM with leveraged funding

from the United States Geological Survey to contribute samples from Bornite to further investigate the occurrence, distribution, and sequestration of critical elements, including germanium, using a suite of micro-analytical methods such as SEM- and XRF-based techniques, electron probe micro analysis, and LA-ICP-MS. Objectives of the study include compiling a comprehensive whole-rock 60+ geochemical dataset of select samples from the Bornite deposit that complement the existing dataset from the South Reef area related to a recently prepared Master of Science thesis.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game ("ADF&G") visited the Bornite camp to conduct aquatic sampling around the area. The Ambler Metals environmental team completed environmental data collection of baseline water quality, hydrology, ARD collection and data downloads during the same period ADF&G were at camp.

Ambler Metals has engaged Wood Canada Limited and SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. to complete an initial scoping level study on the Bornite deposit to determine if the ore at Bornite may extend the mine life at the proposed Arctic Project. The scope of work covers mining, processing, hydrogeology, infrastructure, tailings management, and waste rock management.

The study assumes that ore from Bornite will be transported approximately 30 km northeast to the Arctic mill for processing after completion of mining at the Arctic deposit. Bornite will utilize the proposed infrastructure supporting the Arctic Project including power generation, airstrips and camp. There are potential significant synergies between Arctic and Bornite which could lower the overall capital costs and extend the regional mine life from 13 years for the Arctic deposit to 30 years with both Arctic and Bornite.

The study is considering both an

open-pit and an underground mine using existing geologic modelling, geotechnical information, and hydrogeological information and, where possible, will rely on concepts and costs developed for the Arctic Feasibility Study1.

Metallurgical test work to potentially increase cobalt reporting with copper concentrate was initiated in July using three previously tested concentrates from the Bornite deposit. The test work is being conducted by ALS Minerals and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.