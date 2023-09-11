Puresoftware Wins 'The Extraordinaire - Innovative Brand' Award At The 7Th Brand Vision Summit, Mumbai

Manish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, PureSoftware receiving 'The Extraordinaire - Innovative Brand' Award at the 7th Brand Vision Summit, Mumbai

'The

Extraordinaire - Innovative Brand' award underscores PureSoftware's reputation for pioneering innovation and unparalleled excellence. PureSoftware's mission is to provide innovative digital products, such as Arttha Banking and Arttha5G, and solutions that empower companies in highly regulated sectors to innovate and scale swiftly, enabling them to realize their full potential.

Arttha, by PureSoftware, is one of the fastest-growing unified banking platforms reshaping and reinventing banking with the agility of fintech. On the other hand, Arttha5G is an ORAN-compliant 5G platform, offering energy efficiency, a low cost of ownership, and the possibility of a quick time to market.

Manish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, PureSoftware , said, "We are glad that we are recognised as an organization that leverages its extensive experience in digital engineering and digital transformation to deliver cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers."

PureSoftware has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in software products and solutions, while maintaining an unwavering foon customer delight. The company's commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality in every aspect of the operations has been pivotal to its success.

The 7th Brand Vision Summit, hosted by NexBrands, was a star-studded event that brought together industry luminaries and leading brands on the grand stage at Hotel ITC Maratha, Mumbai. This extraordinary event showcased leaders who, through strategic risk-taking and resource utilization, have positively impacted the lives of millions. It served as a platform to unite India's top brands in a celebration of the nation's finest achievements and offerings.

About PureSoftware:

PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company that has been driving transformation for the world's top organizations across multiple verticals, such as banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment. Arttha Banking, from PureSoftware, is a globally trusted financial technology platform. It helps businesses embrace digital solutions in the areas of consumer and MSME banking, agency/branchless banking, digital lending, payments, BNPL and merchant management. Arttha5G is an ORAN-compliant 5G platform that enables companies to deploy digital RF front-end solutions for enhanced connectivity.

For more information, please visit:



For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Kavya Sharma

[email protected]

+91 8054199080

Photo:

Logo:



SOURCE PureSoftware