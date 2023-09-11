Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that on September 10, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Crinetics' Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 191,107 shares of its common stock to nine new non-executive employees under the Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the“2021 Inducement Plan”). The stock options were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with Crinetics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
