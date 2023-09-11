International Petroleum Corporation Announces Confirmation Of Corporate And Bond Credit Ratings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Petroleum Corporation ("IPC" or the "Corporation") (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce that international credit rating agencies S&P Global Ratings and Moody's have reaffirmed IPC's corporate and bond credit ratings. In respect of IPC's corporate credit ratings, S&P Global Ratings has affirmed a credit rating of B with Stable outlook and Moody's has affirmed a credit rating of B1 with Stable outlook. In respect of IPC's outstanding USD 300 million 7.25% senior unsecured bonds with maturity in 2027 (ISIN NO 0012423476), S&P Global Ratings has affirmed a credit rating of B+ and Moody's has affirmed a credit rating of B1.
International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO".
