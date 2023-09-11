It & Telecom Sector Drives Growth In Global Mobile Threat Defense Market: Cisco And Broadcom Lead The Way

The Global Mobile Threat Defense Market is anticipated to reach a value of $8.6 billion by 2029, reflecting a significant growth rate with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Market Scope

This report provides insights into the global mobile threat defense market, covering variaspects including market size, forecast, verticals, and competitive landscape. It also highlights the role of IT & telas the largest vertical due to the widespread use of mobile devices, desktop computers, and laptops storing critical information.

Key Insights



The IT & telsector holds the largest share in the Mobile Threat Defense market due to the need to secure devices storing sensitive data, passwords, and information. Mobile Threat Defense offers benefits such as cost savings, robust security, and rapid response to cyberattacks. The sector is projected to contribute around one-fifth of the market share by 2029.

The market competition analysis identifies CiSystems, Inc. and Broadcom, Inc. as major players in the market. Cisco's launch of new XDR solutions and advanced features for Duo MFA demonstrates their commitment to enhancing security. Innovators like BlackBerry Limited, Sophos Group PLC, and SAP SE are also making significant contributions.

The adoption of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) and Mobile Threat Management (MTM) drives market growth. EMM manages security solutions on operating systems, while MTM focuses on security solutions on mobile devices. The deployment of both EMM and MTM provides access to varifunctions such as device management, real-time monitoring, and GPS tracking.

The demand for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies in organizations is growing, leading to a need for secure mobile devices and network infrastructure. Protecting corporate and personal data while maintaining privacy drives the demand for robust security solutions in the market. Lack of understanding about cybersecurity and potential security threats is a restraining factor for market growth. Cybercriminals target both individuals and organizations, exploiting vulnerabilities and stealing sensitive data. The lack of awareness about mobile device security solutions inhibits market growth.

Scope of the Study

The study covers variaspects of the mobile threat defense market:



Component (Software, Services)

Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows, Others)

Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premise)

Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises) Vertical (IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, BFSI, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Education, Retail & Ecommerce, Others)

Key Market Players

Several prominent companies are profiled in the report, including:



CiSystems, Inc.

SAP SE

Broadcom, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Micro FoInternational PLC

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

SolarWinds Corporation

Sophos Group PLC BlackBerry Limited

