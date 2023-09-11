Monday, 11 September 2023 02:55 GMT

Hydrofluoroolefins (Hfos) Market Revenue To Hit Usd 10,516.6 Million By 2033, Says Research Nester


9/11/2023 6:47:16 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market players include Honeywell International Inc., Arkema, DuPont de Nemours Inc., The Chemours Company, Danfoss and Linde plc. Leading Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market players include Honeywell International Inc., Arkema, DuPont de Nemours Inc., The Chemours Company, Danfoss and Linde plc.











Tags

HFO-1234ze


HFO-1234yf


Refrigeration


Foam Blowing Agents


Mobile Air-Conditioning System


Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Mark








Related Links


  • Fiber Cement Rainscreen Panels Market Size


  • High-Performance Lubricants Market Size


  • Cast Acrylic Sheet Market Size


  • Synthetic Gypsum Market Size


  • Tide Gauge Market Size


  • Paint Protection Film Market Size


  • Waterborne Coating Market Size


  • Green Composites Market Size


  • Potassium Sorbate Market Size


  • Coverall Market Size


  • Cellulosic Ethanol Market Size


  • Ferrochrome Market Size


  • Kyanite Market Size


  • Phenolic Antioxidants Market Size


  • Liquid Sodium Silicate Market Size





MENAFN11092023004107003653ID1107044481

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search