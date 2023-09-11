Kvika Banki Hf.: Transaction In Relation To A Share Buyback Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 36 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 4,500,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 74,315,000 ISK. See further details below:
