Typhoid Treatment Market To Reach $4.8Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 5.1% Cagr: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Castle, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“ Typhoid Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Antibiotics, Pain Medication, Others), by Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug stores and retail pharmacies, Online providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032” . According to the report, the global typhoid treatment market valued for $2.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $4.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032. Request Sample of the Report: Prime determinants of growth The growing prevalence of typhoid cases, availability of generic medications and growing foon research and development by the key players are the factors that drive the growth of the global typhoid treatment market. However, time-consuming approvals and the development of antibiotic resistance are hampering the typhoid treatment market growth. On the contrary, growing opportunities in emerging countries during the forecast period. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $4.8 billion CAGR 5.1% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Treatment type, route of administration, distribution channel and Region Drivers Rise in the prevalence of typhoid infection

Availability of generic antibiotics

Rise in R&D activities Opportunities Growth opportunity in emerging markets Restraints Development of antibiotic resistance

Time-consuming approvals

Recession Scenario



During a recession, the impact on pharmaceutical industry involved in manufacturing typhoid treatment solutions, can be significant and complex.

The pharmaceutical industry heavily relies on research and development efforts to introduce new drugs and therapies to the market. As pharmaceutical companies face financial constraints and budget cuts, there may be a reduced foon high-cost research and development projects, including those requiring extensive study for effective therapies for drug-resistant typhoid cases.

Procure Complete Report at 20% Discount (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)



The antibiotics segment to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period.

Based on treatment type, the antibiotics segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for four-fifths of the global typhoid treatment market revenue and is anticipated to register highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in governments and regulatory bodies initiatives to control and manage infectidiseases, thus, further driving the adoption of antibiotics in varihealthcare settings.

The intravensegment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on route of administration, the intravensegment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for almost three-fifths of the global typhoid treatment market revenue and is anticipated to register highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period owing to high cost of intravenmedicine and its critical role in delivering fast & effective medical treatments. Intravenadministration involves direct delivery of fluids, medications, and nutrients into the bloodstream, ensuring rapid absorption and immediate therapeutic impact. This method is particularly vital in emergency situations and for patients with severe conditions who require swift intervention.

The hospital pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global typhoid treatment market revenue, its pivotal role as a primary distribution channel for pharmaceutical products and treatments. Hospital pharmacies serve as key points of access for medications, including antibiotics and supportive therapies, which are crucial in managing typhoid fever effectively. However, the online providers segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the convenience in shopping, increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, and ease in payment options.

For Purchase Inquiry -

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global typhoid treatment market revenue, owing to a strong presence of pharmaceutical industry, advanced research capabilities, and stringent regulatory standards. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to several factors, including high incidence of typhoid, rapid population growth, and rise in urbanization. Also, improving healthcare infrastructure and increased initiatives in awareness and support for early diagnosis and treatment are anticipated to drive the market growth in the region.

Leading Market Players:



Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Lupin

Abbott Laboratories

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Cipla Ltd.

Bayer AG F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global typhoid treatment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as funding and spin off, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Browse More Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry By AMR



The global clinical nutrition market size was valued at $32,495.97 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $51,128.26 million by 2028

The global deep brain stimulation devices market was valued at $881.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,802.6 million by 2026

The global X-ray detector market size was valued at $5.12 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $8.87 billion by 2027

The near infrared imaging market accounted for $271 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $375 million by 2026

Heart Blocks Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 The global natural killer cells therapeutics market was valued at $1,402 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $5,096 million by 2026

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

Web:

Followon: LinkedIn Twitter



Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Cancer Therapeutics Market

InfectiDisease Diagnostic Market

Osteosynthesis Devices Market

Psoriasis Therapeutics Market

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market

Neurostimulation Devices Market

Nephrology Devices Market

Neurodiagnostics Market Carrier Screening Market





Tags Typhoid Treatment Market Typhoid Treatment Antibiotics #Dressing Pain Medication Hospital Pharmacies Related Links