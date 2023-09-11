Global Gummy Vitamins Market: A Sweet Journey To Us$ 6.9 Billion In 2033 X Herald

The world has witnessed a notable rise in chronic diseases and health issues among the general population in the past few years and this has led to a heightened foon health and fitness. This trend is anticipated to significantly improve sales of gummy vitamins over the coming years.High consumption of junk food, changing lifestyle trends, rising demand for nutritional supplements, increasing disposable income, growing use of gummy vitamins in children, and rising consumer awareness about the benefits of vitamins are some other key factors that govern the consumption of gummy vitamins across the forecast period.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



The readability score of the Gummy Vitamins Market Demand report is good as it offers chapter-wise layout with each section divided into a smaller sections.

The report encompasses graphs and tables to show the entire assembling. Pictorial demonstration of the definite and estimated values of key segments is visually appealing to readers.

This Gummy Vitamins market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Gummy Vitamins along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

Competitive Landscape:

Prime gummy vitamin vendors are launching new products targeted towards specific consumer groups with more nutrients and benefits than regular vitamins and dietary supplements. Currently, the market is dominated by companies such as Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Church & Dwight, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).



In June 2022, vitafusion, a leading American gummy vitamin company in collaboration with Tiffany Haddish introduced Multi + Immune Support, a 2-in-1 gummy vitamin that acts as a daily multivitamin and also has immune support vitamins. Another gummy vitamin product was also introduced that is targeted toward hair, skin, and nails. In July 2022, Mankind Pharma, an Indian pharmaceutical organization announced the launch of its new set of vitamin gummies for children under the brand“Health OK”. The gummies are suitable for kids of age seven to teens of age seventeen and are designed to support normal growth and develop a healthy immune system.

Key Segments of Gummy Vitamins Industry Research:



By Product Type :



Single Vitamins



Multivitamins

Probiotic Vitamins

By Source Type :



Animal-based Vitamin Gummies

Plant-based Vitamin Gummies

By Customer Orientation :



Men



Women

Children

By Source Type :



Bottles & Jars

Stand-up Pouches

By Sales Channel :



Direct Sales



Modern Trade



Convenience Stores



Departmental Stores



Specialty Stores



Drug Stores/Pharmacies



Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

“The U.S. Leading the Way in Gummy Vitamin Consumption”

The United States remains at the forefront of gummy vitamin sales within the North American region, a trend poised to persist in the years ahead. The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses has shifted the fotowards health and fitness, consequently driving the consumption of vitamins and nutraceuticals.

Other factors contributing to the growing demand for gummy vitamins in the region include a rising interest in natural ingredient supplements, the ready availability of vitamin gummies, and an increasing health-consciousness among millennials.

“Aging Population Fuels Gummy Vitamin Demand”

Japan boasts a substantial elderly population, a demographic expected to be the primary driver of dietary supplement and vitamin gummy demand in the country in the foreseeable future. Changing consumer preferences, growing disposable income, and the wider availability of vitamin gummies are additional factors set to bolster gummy vitamin sales over the forecast period. Similar dynamics are expected to drive demand for gummy vitamins in Korea in the coming decade.

“Shifting Consumer Tastes and Increased Disposable Income”

The European region has witnessed a surge in chronic illnesses in recent years, leading to a heightened foon healthcare and nutrition. This emphasis is expected to drive the demand for gummy vitamins, particularly in Germany. The German market holds promise due to its increasing foon health and nutrition, rising vitamin consumption among both genders, a growing disposable income, and an aging population.

According to statistics from the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 38% of men and 48% of women incorporate vitamin/mineral supplements into their regular diets.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: