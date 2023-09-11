Active Optical Cable Market Share, Industry Report And Forecast 2023-2028

Active Optical Cable Market 2023-2028

AOC is widely deployed in telecommunication networks as high-speed backhaul connections between base stations and central offices.

The global active optical cable market size reached US$ 2,741.3 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10,013.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.37% during 2023-2028.

What is Active Optical Cable?

An active optical cable (AOC) is a type of cable that uses optical fiber and electrical components to transmit and receive data between devices. It consists of several components, such as laser diodes, optical fibers, control circuitry, insulating materials, connectors and housing, and photodiodes. It is typically plug-and-play, which makes them convenient and easy to use. It offers higher data rates and can maintain performance over longer distances. It is commonly used in data centers, high-performance computing, and telecommunications networks to connect switches, routers, and other network devices.

What is the trend and growth prospects in the active optical cable industry?

The increasing use of AOCs in data centers for connecting servers and storage devices and providing the speed and bandwidth needed for handling large volumes of data while maintaining data integrity represents one of the primary factors bolstering the market growth around the world.

Moreover, the rising adoption of AOCs in the telecommunication industry for interconnecting varinetworking hardware and offering the low latency and high throughput required for data transmission over the network is contributing to the market growth.

Apart from this, the growing usage of AOC in the healthcare sector for connecting diagnostic devices and transmitting large files, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scans, is influencing the market positively.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Connector Type:

.QSFP

.CXP

.CDFP

.CFP

.SFP

.Others

Breakup by Technology:

.InfiniBand

.Ethernet

.HDMI

.DisplayPort

.USB

.Others

Breakup by Application:

.Data Center

.High-Performance Computing

.Personal Computing

.Digital Signage

.Consumer Electronics

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America: (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

3M Company

Amphenol Corporation

BroaInc.

EMCORE Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

II-VI Incorporated

International Business Machines Corporation

Lumentum Operations LLC

Molex LLC (Koch Industries Inc.)

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TE Connectivity

The Siemon Company

