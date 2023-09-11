Nanopesticide Market Statistics, Size Will Hit $1.6 Billion By 2031 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nanopesticide market generated $0.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Nanopesticides are microencapsulated pesticides that are classified as fungicides, insecticides, herbicides, and others. Nanaopesticides use nanotechnology for plant protection and insect pest control by providing newer and advanced formulations that can penetrate the insect body. The nanopesticide formulations can enhance water solubility, bioavailability, and protect agrochemicals against environmental degradation, revolutionizing the control of weeds, pathogens, and insects in the crops.

Based on utility, the industrial crop segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global nanopesticide market, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. The food crop segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the pest control segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global nanopesticide market, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. The packaging segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario:

.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global nanopesticide market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in varicountries across the globe.

.Lockdowns resulted in the closure of varimanufacturing facilities, including those of nanopesticides, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

. Because of social alienation, COVID-19 has harmed food and agricultural productivity including nutrition as well as farmer livelihoods.

.However, the market is expected to recoup with eased restrictions and surge in the demand for fruits and vegetables around the world.

Based on type, the nanoinsecticides segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global nanopesticide market, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. The nanoherbicides segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Andermatt Biocontrol, Bayer, BioWorks, Inc., Camson Biotechnologies, Corteva, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc, Migrow Agro Solution, Plantix Crop Care, Stockton Biotechnologies, and Valent BioSciences LLC

The nanopesticide market is segmented into type, utility, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into nanoinsecticides, nanoherbicides, nanofungicides, and others. On the basis of utility the market is categorized into food crop and industrial crop. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into pest control, packaging, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The nanopesticide market share is analyzed across all significant regions and countries.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS of Nanopesticide Market:

Q1. What is the estimated industry size of Nanopesticide Marke.0t?

Answer: The global nanopesticide market was valued at $0.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Q2. What are the key drivers of Nanopesticide Market?

Answer: Increase in use of nanopesticide in applications, such as pest control and packaging is predicted to drive the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, surge in demand for nanopesticide from the agricultural sector is likely to propel the nanopesticide market growth during the forecast period.

Q3. What is the leading application of Nanopesticide Market?

Answer: Pest control the leading application of Nanopesticide Market

Q4. Which is the largest regional market for Nanopesticide Market?

Answer: Asia-Pacific s the largest regional market for Nanopesticide Market

Q5. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in Nanopesticide Market?

Answer: The major players operating in the global nanopesticide market include, Andermatt Biocontrol, Bayer, BioWorks, Inc., Camson Biotechnologies, Corteva, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc, Migrow Agro Solution, Plantix Crop Care, Stockton Biotechnologies, and Valent BioSciences LLC.

